Zamieszki w USA. Podpalenia, kradzieże, starcia z policją [RELACJA]

wm 01.06.2020, 07:33 |aktualizacja: 08:56
Zamieszki mają miejsce w kilkudziesięciu miastach (fot. Alex Wong/Getty Images)

W wielu miastach w USA rozgorzały zamieszki po śmierci 46-letniego czarnoskórego George'a Floyda, który zmarł w poniedziałek w wyniku brutalnego zatrzymania przez policję w Minneapolis. Policjantowi, który miał doprowadzić do śmierci mężczyzny, usłyszał zarzut morderstwa.

Zamieszki w USA. Podpalenia, kradzieże, starcia z policją [RELACJA]
09:24 dziś
W Filadelfii zniszczono wiele historycznych obiektów. Spłonęła historyczna, najstarsza w mieści tawerna, w której bywali Jerzy Waszyngton i Tadeusz Kościuszko.

Najbardziej ucierpiała dzielnica zamieszkana przez Afroamerykanów. Jak podały lokalne media, zniszczono ponad 40 proc. lokalnych biznesów.
08:55 dziś
Potężny pożar sklepu w Long Beach w Kalifornii.
08:45 dziś
Policja poszukuje świadków, którzy pomogą zidentyfikować osoby, które napadły na starsze małżeństwo próbujące bronić swojego sklepu.
08:22 dziś
Jeden ze strażników z Białego Domu został podpalony. Policja użyła wobec protestujących gazu.
(fot. Alex Wong/Getty Images)
08:19 dziś
O 18 czasu lokalnego w Filadelfii doszło do starć protestujących z policją.
08:00 dziś
Grający w NBA JR Smith zatrzymał i „stłukł tyłek”, jak mówi, „białemu chłopcu” z Antify, który dewastował jego samochód.
07:59 dziś
Niektórzy właściciele sklepów wyszli na ulice, by chronić swoje biznesy przed rozkradaniem.
(fot. Justin Heiman/Getty Images)
07:49 dziś
Przed Białym Domem rozpalono wiele ognisk. Protestujący palili m.in. flagi USA.
07:42 dziś
W kilkudziesięciu miastach trwają zamieszki. Część uczestników wykorzystuje sytuację, by okradać sklepy.
