14 ofiar śmiertelnych wypadku autokaru w Kanadzie

14 osób zginęło, a 14 zostało rannych w zderzeniu autokaru z ciągnikiem na lokalnej drodze w kanadyjskiej prowincji Saskatchewan w centrum kraju – podały w sobotę lokalne media.

Wśród rannych trzy osoby są w stanie ciężkim. Drużyna Humboldt Broncos (młodzież w wieku 10-16 lat) jechała do miasta Nipawin na turniej – podała gazeta „Saskatoon StarPhoenix”.

RCMP in Saskatchewan say 14 people died in the crash involving the team bus of the SJHL's #HumboldtBroncos. An additional 14 people were injured. 28 people total were on the bus. Police aren't releasing identities at this time.



Devastating. What an unbelievable tragedy. pic.twitter.com/8UFHNHvJda