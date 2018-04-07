14 ofiar śmiertelnych wypadku autokaru w Kanadzie

07.04.2018, 10:18
Drużyna Humboldt Broncos (globalnews.ca/sports )

14 ofiar śmiertelnych wypadku autokaru w Kanadzie
14 osób zginęło, a 14 zostało rannych w zderzeniu autokaru z ciągnikiem na lokalnej drodze w kanadyjskiej prowincji Saskatchewan w centrum kraju – podały w sobotę lokalne media.

Wśród rannych trzy osoby są w stanie ciężkim. Drużyna Humboldt Broncos (młodzież w wieku 10-16 lat) jechała do miasta Nipawin na turniej – podała gazeta „Saskatoon StarPhoenix”.

